Several zebra crossings on Malta's roads have been painted pink as part of Pink October-Movember, the nationwide campaign that raises awareness on the most common female and male cancers.

Zebras Go Pink kicked off on Monday morning with a symbolic walk across the freshly painted pink and white zebra crossing in St Edward Street Vittoriosa. Those present included campaign leader Michelle Muscat, roads minister Aaron Farrugia and the CEO of Transport Malta Jeffrey Curmi.

In a statement, Michelle Muscat said the purpose of the campaign was to urge people to check themselves properly, go for screening and face the fear that most times prevents them from getting diagnosed in time.

The Pink Oct-Mov ‘22 campaign is focusing on three female cancers: breast, ovarian and cervical cancer and two common male cancers: testicular and prostate.

Donations to the campaign can be made on the numbers below. Further information on marigold.org/pink.

SMS Donations 50619238 for €11.65

CALL Donations 51702052 €15 ​ 51802053 €25

MOBILE PAY number 99912373 for amounts up to €500