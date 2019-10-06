Palazzo Parisio, home to this year’s Pink October Ball, will be collaborating with the Marigold Foundation, whereby 10 per cent of the price of every meal purchased throughout the month will be donated to the charity. On top of this, Palazzo Parisio’s top chefs have also whipped up a mouthwatering pink raspberry pavlova dessert, available to savour throughout the month.

The beautiful surroundings at Palazzo Parisio’s restaurant, Luna, make for the perfect backdrop for a dining experience, and throughout October one can feast on all of their favourites while supporting a genuine cause.

The Pink October 2019 campaign aims to raise funds from corporate sponsors, private donations and from various activities held throughout October, thus increasing awareness on breast cancer prevention, research and equipment to help improve the quality of life of cancer patients.

For more information on Pink October events or to donate money towards the cause, follow the campaign updates at www.pinkoctober.support or follow the Pink October Malta Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pinkoctobermalta.

For more information, visit www.marigold.org.mt/pink.