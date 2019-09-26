Organised by Malta’s leading magazine for women, Pink, and Tettiera, the Pink Tea Garden is all about a holistic approach to well-being in a raw, rural and idyllic ambience.

Held in the ‘secret’ gardens of the Farmer’s Deli at Villa Bologna, the picnic party offers a platform for the top products and services in the fields of beauty, health, food and drink, home and garden décor... and even fashion. It is also an ideal space for networking with like-minded guests, who share similar lifestyles or who want to open their minds to the latest natural products and services on the scene.

The programme includes tea talks and tasting sessions and a variety of informative workshops, touching on topics that range from lifestyle medicine and breast care to how thinking matters; making botanical perfumes, natural-scented candles and preparing healthy school lunches; sustainable lifestyles and eco-living, health, nutrition and self-esteem.

While mingling, immersing in and discovering a world of wellness, guests can sample the products, follow food demos and have a light and nutritious lunch, washed down with refreshing healthy drinks, fresh juices and even our very own tea-prosecco combination, served in the clean air of the old and beautiful gardens of Villa Bologna.

The Pink Tea Garden is a Times of Malta event.

The event is being held on Saturday from noon to 4pm. Tickets are available from www.ticketline.com.mt.