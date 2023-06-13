Thibaut Pinot, who followed his announcement that he will retire after this season with a spectacular Giro d’Italia, was selected on Tuesday for the Tour de France by his team.

Groupama-FDJ team announced five of their eight riders for the Tour, which runs from July 1 to 23 and included the 33-year-old Frenchman.

It will be Pinot’s 10th appearance in the race. He finished third in 2014.

Pinot’s focus at the start of the season was the Giro but after finishing fifth overall, taking the King of Mountains classification and finishing second in two mountain-top finishes, he has been granted his wish of a farewell Tour.

