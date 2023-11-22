SiGMA Europe, which annually gathers thousands of representatives from the gambling industry, set the stage for the SiGMA Awards 2023, where the Pin-Up team won three awards: Responsible gaming 2023, Outstanding Contribution of the Year 2023 and Industry Ambassador 2023 for Alex Riddick, CEO of Pin-Up.Traffic.

“Being a leader is not easy, but it always motivates to grow even more. Pin-Up itself and people who strengthen our position in the market with their expertise are such a progressive representative of the industry. The Pin-Up team is truly the best in the business and the fact that our contribution to the development of the industry is appreciated is very valuable to us,” said Pin-Up brand owner Marina Ilina.

Pin-Up is a full-cycle ecosystem with in-house products and services for the gambling industry. More than 2200 professionals are engaged in software development, customer service, management, marketing, legal and financial support and much more. Today Pin-Up operates in six countries (Cyprus, Ukraine, Poland, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Peru) in eight different areas — Pin-Up.Tech, Pin-Up.Business, Pin-Up.CRM, Pin-Up.Traffic, Pin-Up.Play, Pin-Up.Care, Pin-Up.Team, Pin-Up.Investments.

SiGMA Europe Awards 2023 is an annual awards ceremony honouring the best of the gaming industry, which takes place during the conference of the same name. The winners are selected by voting.