Stefano Pioli says that the economic gap separating AC Milan from England’s top football clubs is getting too wide as his team prepares for a Champions League last-16 clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

Milan host Spurs on Tuesday in the opening leg of their first knockout tie in Europe’s top club competition since 2014, a match which comes after another transfer window of record spending by the Premier League which dwarfed the rest of Europe’s top divisions.

The last Italian team to win the Champions League was Inter Milan back in 2010 and Pioli is concerned about a yawning divide in spending capacity between the English clubs and the rest, which has fuelled new talk of a breakaway European Super League.

