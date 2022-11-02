Milan coach Stefano Pioli said on Tuesday his side must go on the attack as they search for a Champions League last 16 place against RB Salzburg.

Milan will reach the knockout stages for the first time since 2014 if they avoid defeat against the Austrian visitors on Wednesday.

“We’re not a team that’s capable of controlling,” Piolo told reporters.

“It’s not in our way of playing, going on the field to save our energy, and wait and see.

“We need to attack and do it well, in a compact and balanced way,” he added.

On Monday, the Italian club announced Pioli had signed a contract extension until 2025 after guiding them to their first Scudetto in 11 years last season.

