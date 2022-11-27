Bortex is transforming a trip to its stores into a holistic experience… with a little help from its friends. Together with Frank’s Gentlemen’s Essentials, Manouche Craft Bakery and Percy Nobleman Barbers, Bortex (& Friends) are redefining what it is to be ‘a gentleman in the 21st century’.

The Bay Street store has been transformed into a distinctive space where men can enjoy themselves and each other’s company in an environment having the finesse and style of some of the chicest spots in the world.

Men of all ages can be ﬁtted for a new suit, update their wardrobe, get a haircut and a shave, or even sit down for a quiet coffee and bite to eat.

Bortex is home to leading brands, including Ralph Lauren, Vilebrequin, MC2 St Barth, Barbour, Pepe Jeans and Hackett Aston Martin.

Courtesy of Frank’s, shoppers can enjoy ﬁne wine, whisky, gin and even cigars. It also stocks a curated collection of gifts that would add a special touch to any man cave.

Percy Nobleman Barbers offer massages, eyebrow threading and a wealth of expertise when it comes to male grooming.

One can also enjoy a sweet treat at Manouche Craft Bakery & Bistro or a glass of red thanks to their in-store temperature-controlled wine cellar.

Various original gifts, such as old-school shaving kits to unique replicas and models are also available.

Bortex & Friends plans to host fashion shows, one-of-a-kind bachelor events and other unique experiences. These include whisky, wine and even gin-tasting sessions, accompanied by a range of tasting menus for any occasion. After drinks, one can also enjoy one of the world’s finest and most exotic cigars from the largest humidor on the Maltese islands.

Bortex & Friends is open daily from 10am until 10pm at Bay Street in St Julian’s.