Pipework snaking around a restored Valletta façade, which has attracted criticism for “defacing” a heritage building, has been given the stamp of approval by the cultural watchdog.

The Superintendence for Cultural Heritage was asked to outline rules and regulations on façades in the capital city after the property in West Street raised concerns about the use of “two weights and two measures” when it came to doing up a place in the historically sensitive locality.

The sight of the refurbished Carmelite Priory gave rise to complaints about complicated and costly works on other buildings in Valletta to conform to heritage requirements, often redirecting drainpipes and plumbing through shafts and internal courtyards.

But the superintendence has confirmed that “works on the façades have been carried out according to good practice and to the Superintendence’s recommendations in PA 5209/20”.

It explained that all pipework was already on site before the planning permit and no additional services were introduced.

“Due to their inevitable necessity, all the existing pipework overlooking West Street has been retained and painted over to homogenise it, since some were grey and others were in stone colour.

“Pipework on the façade overlooking Old Theatre Street, which was partly in glazed terracotta, asbestos and cast iron, was replaced with the aim to homogenise the façade,” the SCH explained.

Not everyone is in agreement though, with restoration architects concurring it looked “terrible” but acknowledging it could be temporary or necessary in view of a lack of alternative solutions.

As a general rule, new drains cannot be placed on façades, especially not on old buildings in a World Heritage Site, said one expert.

“What could be accepted by the Superintendence for Cultural Heritage would be the replacement of old pipes, which are normally made of cast iron or pottery and, here, too, it must be a ‘like with like’ change,” she noted.

Metal beams under the balconies of the grand building and holes drilled through them were also highlighted.

“It is a wonderful project but, if I had to tell you what we had to go through, this is completely obscene,” said one person who is doing up a property in Valletta.