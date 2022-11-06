Gerard Pique played his last game at Camp Nou on Saturday in Barcelona’s 2-0 win over Almeria and told fans he would be back during an emotional speech.

The 35-year-old centre-back, who has won 30 trophies with the club, including three Champions League titles and eight La Ligas, will retire from football after Tuesday’s visit to Osasuna.

Pique, who was cheered by fans throughout the game after more than 14 years in Barcelona’s first-team squad, enjoyed a lap of honour at the end of the game and was tossed into the air by his team-mates, as over 92,000 fans stayed in Camp Nou to pay homage to him.

“Thanks to my team-mates, the staff and everyone who helps us to make everything so easy,” Pique said in a speech to the supporters after the game.

