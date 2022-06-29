Three-time Formula One world champion Nelson Piquet on Wednesday apologised “wholeheartedly” to Lewis Hamilton after using a racially offensive term to describe the Mercedes star.

Hamilton said the “time has come for action” following Piquet’s remarks, while Formula One and motorsport’s governing body the FIA condemned the 69-year-old Brazilian.

“I apologise wholeheartedly to anyone that was affected, including Lewis, who is an incredible driver, but the translation in some media that is now circulating on social media is not correct,” Piquet said in a statement.

Piquet, who won the world title in 1981, 1983 and 1987, was discussing an accident between Hamilton and Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the first lap of last year’s British Grand Prix when he used the term.

His daughter, Kelly, is Verstappen’s partner.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta