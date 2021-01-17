Juventus boss Andrea Pirlo on Saturday credited Inter Milan counterpart Antonio Conte with fuelling his coaching ambitions as the pair prepare for their first clash in Serie A.
Ex-Juve boss Conte, 51, led the Turin giants to the first three off their current run of nine Serie A titles with then midfielder Pirlo, 41, on his team.
“I learnt a lot from Conte. I’m grateful to him. He taught me so many things and made me want to be a coach, but tomorrow we will be opponents,” said Pirlo ahead of Sunday’s game in the San Siro.
