Andrea Pirlo brushed aside talk his Juventus future would be in the balance in Tuesday’s second leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Porto, with the Italians trailing 2-1 heading into the must-win clash in Turin.

Pirlo’s predecessors Maurizio Sarri and Massimiliano Allegri both paid the price for the club’s failure to win Europe’s top football competition.

“If I thought my (future on the) bench depended on it I wouldn’t be here,” Pirlo told a press conference in Turin.

