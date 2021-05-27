Massimiliano Allegri is set for a shock return to Juventus as reports said he has agreed terms with the former Italian champions to replace Andrea Pirlo at the helm of the Serie A club.

Juventus are coming from a disappointing campaign by their standards as they finished fourth in the Italian Serie A and were ousted in the Last 16 of the Champions League by Porto. Their only satisfaction was the fact that they won the Coppa Italia and the Italian Super Cup.

But that failed to placate criticism towards the leadership of coach Pirlo and the Juventus top hierarchy have now decided to turn to Allegri to restore the team’s place at the top of Italian football.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta