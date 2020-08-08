Former Italy and Juventus star Andrea Pirlo could be set to take over from Maurizio Sarri as coach of the Italian champions, according to multiple reports in Italy on Saturday.

Sarri, 61, was sacked after just one season as the nine-time reigning Serie A champions crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to French club Lyon.

