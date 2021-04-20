Juventus coach Andrea Pirlo said Tuesday the new Super League was a “project for the future” as his side focus on their battle to qualify for the Champions League next season.

“It’s a development for the world of football. There have been many changes over these years, from the Champions League to the way of playing and the rules,” Pirlo said ahead of the Italian champions’ midweek league game against Parma.

“But I’m not the best person to explain this to you,” continued the former World Cup winner.

