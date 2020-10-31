Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus head to promoted Spezia on Sunday hoping to have coronavirus-hit Cristiano Ronaldo back to boost their campaign days after their Champions League flop against Barcelona.

But rivals Inter will be without star striker Romelu Lukaku against Parma after the Belgian picked up a thigh strain which also puts him at risk for next week’s Champions League game at Real Madrid.

Ronaldo missed Juventus’ 2-0 defeat against Lionel Messi’s Barcelona, more than two weeks after testing positive for Covid-19, as Pirlo fell to his first coaching defeat.

The champions have had a stuttering start to a campaign they hope will reap a 10th consecutive league title, and a first elite European title in quarter of a century.

