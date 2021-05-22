Andrea Pirlo’s hopes of convincing Juventus bosses he deserves another season as coach will be under scrutiny on Sunday as his side look to snatch a Champions League spot on the final day of the Serie A season.

Juventus are in a three-team race with AC Milan and Napoli for the final two places behind champions Inter and Atalanta.

AC Milan and Napoli, both on 76 points, are a point clear of Juve, who travel to 11th-placed Bologna hoping to avoid missing out on the Champions League for the first time since 2011-12.

Despite being denied a 10th consecutive Serie A title, the Turin giants have won two trophies in Pirlo’s debut season, the Italian Cup and Italian Super Cup, and he wants to continue in the hotseat.

