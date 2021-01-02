Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus face a key test of their ambitions to clinch a 10th consecutive Serie A title in a packed January of football in Italy after a stuttering start which has left the holders sixth in the league.
Serie A returns this weekend after the mini-break of the Christmas period with a tight January schedule.
Juventus host Udinese on Sunday before taking on three of the top four this month, with six Serie A fixtures in addition to Italian Cup and Super Cup commitments.
