Andrea Pirlo's new-look Juventus face their first major test this season on Sunday when the Serie A champions tackle Roma.

Juventus kicked off their bid for a 10th consecutive league title with a 3-0 win over Sampdoria to hand Pirlo a win in his first ever match on the bench.

But the 41-year-old will face a difficult second weekend in the Stadio Olimpico against a Roma side still smarting after being handed an opening round defeat at Verona for fielding an unregistered player.

