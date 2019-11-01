Premier League leaders Floriana are bracing themselves to another tricky challenge as the Greens will take on in-form Mosta in the main match of Matchday 8 tomorrow at the Centenary Stadium (kick-off: 4.15pm).

Vincenzo Potenza’s men are in hot form at the moment, after a storming start to their Premier League campaign which saw them win six of their opening eight matches and are one of only two teams who have yet to concede a defeat this season.

Last week, Floriana were again at their best when they brushed aside Senglea Athletic 5-0 to storm four points clear of nearest rivals Gżira United and Sirens.

But despite their comfortable position at the top of the standings, the Greens are taking nothing foregranted and that is reflected by club club captain Jurgen Pisani who warned his team-mates that this year there are no easy matches and is wary of the threat posed by Mosta.

“From what we have seen so far in the Premier League, I believe that all teams in the top flight are more than capable of offering a stern challenge, including Tarxien Rainbows who have yet to pick up a point,” Pisani told the Times of Malta yesterday.

“We are aware that Mosta will be very tricky opponents for us and we are approaching the match very seriously as we know that it’s going to be a very tough battle.

“Football is a very strange game that can offer you the unexpected. Last week against Senglea we thought that it was going to be much tougher but scoring twice in the first ten minutes made it easier for us.

“Against Mosta we know that we have to be patient as they are capable of making life difficult for us but we believe in our coach’s playing philosophy and hopefully we will be able to get the three points on the board and move forward.”

Floriana’s bright start to the 2019-20 campaign caught many by surprise especially after the team’s lackluster showing last season which saw the team miss out on silverware and European football and of more concern being briefly involved in the relegation battle.

Pisani said that all credit should be given to club president Riccardo Gaucci and his committee members who ensured the team was assembled before pre-season started.

“The club deserve a lot of credit for our good start,” Pisani said.

“The club administrators and coach knew what players they needed and they ensured they brought in all the players before the start of the pre-season. That gave us the players seven weeks to train and gel together.

“One advantage we had is that all Maltese players have been playing together for many years while all our overseas players have good knowledge of the Premier League.

“Things have going well for us now but there is still a long way to go. Many people are saying that we are favourites for the league title, but our main goal is to return to European football. We are approacing it one game at a time and hopefully we can have a memorable season.”

Mosta will surely be no easy opponents for Floriana as the Blues are experiencing one of their better starts to the Premier League campaigns for a few years now.

Mark Miller’s men head into the match in high spirits as three wins on the trot has seen them establish themselves among the top six sides in the division.

Tyrone Farrugia has been one of the cornerstones behind Mosta’s bright start to the season and the veteran defender is brimming with confidence ahead of their clash against a Floriana team who he describes as ‘the best team in the championship’.

“We are in a very good vein of form so it’s natural that we are looking at this match with a lot of enthusiasm and optimism,” Farrugia said.

“The team is coming from three successive wins and three clean sheets so we are looking forward to maintain our momentum. But it’s not going to be easy as Floriana too are in very good shape at the moment, but I believe that every match has its own story.

“Our main strength this season has been surely the great camaraderie that exists between the players. Once we go on the pitch everyone works for each other and we are showing a lot of grit and determination and that is very important.

“Added to that we have a good blend of experienced and youth players who have gelled well together so we are certainly looking forward to it.”

In the last few months, Farrugia has forged a great defensive partnership with his Brazilian team-mate Raphael Morisco and in the last three matches they managed to help the team to three successive clean sheets.

Asked what was the secret behind their excellent understanding, Farrugia said that although they struggle to communicate with words, they understand each other through the football language.

“Raphael and I have been playing together for almost nine months and since his arrival at Mosta we forged a great defensive partnership,” the veteran defender said.

“Although it’s quite tricky for me and Raphael to express ourselves in words, as he only speaks Portuguese and understands very little English, but the language of football brings down all kinds of barriers and with just a look or gesture we fully understand each other.

“One major advantage we have is that we are both experienced players and one doesn’t need much to the other to express what needs to do. Hopefully we can carry on our form for as long as possible as a strong defence is key for the team to achieve good results.”

Match Day 8 gets under way this evening at the Centenary Stadium when Gżira United will have to do without their chief goalscorer Jefferson and midfielder Gianmarco Conti when they face bottom-placed Tarxien Rainbows.

Ħamrun Spartans will also be without two key players for their match against Sta Lucia as goalkeeper Manuel Bartolo is nursing a shoulder injury while Nicola Leone must serve a one-match ban.

Balzan and Senglea Athletic will look to bounce back from disappointing defeats to Sirens and Floriana respectively when they go head-to-head tomorrow.

Sunday’s programme will be played at the Hibs Stadium where Valletta, shorn of defender Steve Borg, will face high-flying Sirens while Hibernians host struggling Sliema Wanderers.

The weekend programme will come to a close on Monday when Birkirkara will be looking to revive their season with victory over the struggling Gudja United.

PROGRAMME

PLAYING TODAY

CENTENARY STADIUM: 6pm Tarxien Rainbows vs Gżira United; 8.15pm Sta Lucia vs Ħamrun Spartans.

TOMORROW

CENTENARY STADIUM: 2pm Senglea Athletic vs Balzan; 4.15pm Mosta vs Floriana.

SUNDAY

HIBS STADIUM: 2pm Sirens vs

Valletta; 4pm Hibernians vs Sliema Wanderers.

MONDAY

CENTENARY STADIUM: 7pm Birkirkara vs Gudja United.