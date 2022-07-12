New coach Andrea Pisanu made three changes to Hibernians’ starting formation ahead of their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, second leg tie against Irish side Shamrock Rovers at the Centenary Stadium.

The Paolites have a tough task on their hands to progress to the next round as they need to overturn a three-goal deficit following last week’s 3-0 defeat in the first leg in Ireland.

Pisanu, who replaced Stefano Sanderra after the latter parted ways with the club to take over the reins of SS Lazio’s Primavera, handed a start to Ayrton Attard at the expense of Joseph Zerafa.

Jake Grech, such an important player for Hibernians in last season’s title-winning campaign, was handed his first appearance of the season when he was preferred to Gabriel Mensah.

Click here for full story.