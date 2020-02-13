Sliema Wanderers have appointed Andrea Pisanu as their new coach, club president Keith Perry announced on Thursday.

The Wanderers have been seeking to install a new head coach following the departure of Alfonso Greco who was sacked by the Premier League club last Monday.

Pisanu started the season as assistant coach of Jacques Scerri but decided to step down from his position earlier this week.

The Wanderers held talks with the former Parma and Cagliari midfielder and an agreement was reached for Pisanu to take over the team for the next three months.

For Pisanu this will be a return to Sliema Wanderers after spending season 2015-16 as a player with the club before announcing his retirement.

Pisanu conducted his first training session as Sliema coach on Thursday before making his first competitive appearance on Saturday against Tarxien Rainbows.