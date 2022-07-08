Stefano Sanderra is no longer the coach of Hibernians after the Italian reached an agreement with the Malta champions to rescind his contract after he received an offer to take over as head coach of the SS Lazio Primavera.

The Paolites have moved quickly to find a replacement for the experienced Italian coach as they have reached an agreement to appoint Andrea Pisanu as their new head coach.

The club from Paola were expected to make a formal announcement on Friday night.

The departure of Sanderra from Hibernians will be seen as a huge loss for the Paola club as during the past three years the Italian coach has managed to build a very competitive squad that reached it’s culmination last season when the club were crowned as Malta champions.

But even during the previous seasons, Hibernians were still fighting for the Premier League title as in 2018-19 they were beaten by Valletta in a Premier League decider while in the following two campaigns the team placed third and second in the Maltese top-flight.

Read full story here.