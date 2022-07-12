Newly-appointed Hibernians FC coach Andrea Pisanu is urging his players to believe in themselves as the Paolites look to defy the odds and try to overturn a three-goal deficit against Ireland’s Shamrock Rovers in the Champions League second leg on Tuesday tonight (kick-off: 8pm).

The Malta champions have a huge task on their hands to prolong their stay in UEFA’s elite club competition following last week’s disappointing 3-0 defeat to Shamrock Rovers in Ireland.

The team’s build-up for the match has been not short of drama after the sudden news last Friday of Stefano Sanderra’s departure as first-team coach.

The club took little time to find a replacement as they quickly approached Pisanu who accepted their offer to take over the reins of the team.

“I was not expecting it to be honest,” Pisanu told the Times of Malta.

“To be honest, I had decided to wait a bit for the right offer. But when Hibs came calling I couldn’t turn it down. This is a great challenge for me. They are a club with a winning mentality and I am relishing this opportunity.

