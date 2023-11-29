As you roam across the internet seeking the best deal on your much-needed Black Friday nose hair trimmer, spare a moment for the hapless Austrians and Dutch. Our much self-revered Prime Minister Robert Abela took time out from his Sunday sermon to the faithful on November 19 to do just this.

Speaking in Naxxar, the PM drew attention to how his visionary leadership and his underlying strategy for the Maltese economy had delivered ‘cheques in the post’ for Maltese families to the tune of €13 million. This while the hapless Dutch and especially the obviously badly led Austrians were merely receiving higher electricity and tax bills.

Never one to miss an opportunity to praise himself, his vision, and his ability, Abela reminded his followers of the raison d’etre of his Labour Party – to improve the quality of Maltese life and to modernise ‘his’ country. There are many, many Maltese who would offer a different Sunday reading but...

According to reports of the meeting, upon hearing of this contrast in fortunes between ‘his’ country and other EU states, the crowd ‘cheered and gave a standing ovation’.

Now, to this observer, it is hard to know which is worst – the vacuous blather of Abela or the mindless cheering and ovation-delivering crowd. Obviously, it was a meeting of the party, for the party and by the party and therefore critical engagement and reflection was never on the agenda. But, and but again, ‘cheering and a standing ovation’?

Looking at the photo accompanying the report of the meeting, some basic questions demand reflection. Let’s assume the Naxxar faithful are typical of the faithful across this land. How might we understand their response - ‘cheering and ovation-delivering’. What percentage of them might actually believe what Abela prattled on about and why would they believe it when it is so blatantly and demonstrably false?

How many of them were just at the meeting because they have to be, and because the party and its leader demand that they cheer and clap? It is in their political and personal interest to do so. Devious and cynical to the nth degree, they will do whatever needs doing, even on a Sunday morning.

How many could not care less what was said but who were present simply to cheer on their leader, and what does that tell us about them, their party, and its agenda? Substance, truth, integrity, honesty, and accountability – what place might they have in their party? For them, must the party always come first, even before community and country?

Arguing that what happened in Naxxar on November 19 reflects similar meetings elsewhere, genuine and ‘true’ members of the Labour Party - not just in Naxxar but more widely in Gozo and Malta - have some serious soul-searching to do.

And what of Robert Abela? In stark contrast to his attempts to sound and look like a statesman and a serious leader, especially when ‘performing’ on a European or international stage, he revels in his other persona – the dishonest, snarling and frankly ugly party leader.

As an aside, one can only imagine what the Austrian and Dutch ambassadors make of this speech by Abela, if they even bother to notice it. The small talk at the Christmas diplomatic corps drinks bash could be hilarious.

So as they reflect on the failures of political leadership in Austria and the Netherlands and the sheer brilliance of such leadership here in Malta, members of the Labour Party might spare a thought for that other group losing out on decent leadership.

And pity the hapless Maltese.