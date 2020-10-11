A development application submitted by Mid Knight Holdings Ltd (MKH) that contemplates the change of use of the ground floor of The Centre office block at Tigné Point, from a food and beverage outlet to office space, has been approved by the Planning Authority.

The approved plans, which were amended after discussions were held with the Sliema local council and Tigné Point residents, include an open space on the Pjazza side, equivalent to approximately one-third of the ground floor area, which will be an extension of Pjazza Tigné and will benefit from direct sea views across the Garden Battery.

Pjazza Tigné, at the heart of the Tigné Point development, provides a vibrant and bustling square with a mixed retail offering, cafés and restaurants for the enjoyment of the general public.

The extension to the Pjazza contemplated in this permit will further enhance the Pjazza by providing a relaxing space to retreat and relax overlooking the historic Garden Battery, which MIDI is converting into a 2,500-square-metre publicly accessible landscaped area.