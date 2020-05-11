Theo Vermaak has been appointed interim CEO of PKF International, with effect from May 1.

On congratulating him, George Mangion, senior partner of PKF Malta, said: “Vermaak has previously been a member of the PKF International team and has held the positions of chairman of the International Professional Standards Committee and regional director of Africa. Theo also previously served as the chairman of the Forum of Firms. On behalf of PKF Malta, I congratulate him for his appointment and wish him the best of luck.”

I have first-hand experience of the significant benefits that network collaboration brings to our firms

Christos Antoniou, chairman of the PKF International board commented: “... experience and knowledge, with more than 15 years within the network, will provide the stability and strong leadership required to successfully navigate the current climate. The board of PKF International thanked outgoing CEO James Hickey for his contribution and hard work over the last year and wish him the best for the future.”

Vermaak said: “I am delighted to be returning to PKF International. It is a strong network made up of special people, with a long history of supporting firms and driving values that transcend cultures and cross continents.”

He added: “I have first-hand experience of the significant benefits that network collaboration brings to our firms. As we face the challenges of COVID-19 together, I believe this is a time for us to focus on the fundamentals by carefully supporting our firms to help their clients.”

“As always, PKF International’s main priorities are to connect our members and facilitate real collaboration and harness our collective strengths,” he added.