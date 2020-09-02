PKF International has released its annual flagship publication, the Worldwide Tax Guide for 2020 and 2021. This thorough and comprehensive report details the taxation and business regulation regimes of the world’s most significant trading countries, including Malta. The 2020/21 edition comprises a total of 146 jurisdictions.

“Given that a country’s tax regime is always a key factor for any business considering moving into new markets, this guide helps to answer accountancy professionals’ and international businesses’ most pressing questions when looking to expand or set up in a new jurisdiction, including corporate tax rates, incentives for overseas businesses, whether there are double tax treaties in place, and how foreign source income might be taxed,” said George Mangion, senior partner of PKF Malta.

From Afghanistan to Zimbabwe, the guide considers each country in turn and details the major taxes applicable to businesses, plus the country’s personal tax regime, with key points compiled by PKF experts in each region.

“This edition of the PKF Worldwide Tax Guide is even more sought after due to the current socio-economic climate we are living in, during these times of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the importance of knowledge in making good business decisions. In addition, the guide provides a very good and detailed section related to tax in Malta, which is beneficial to its readers in Malta and abroad,” said Mangion.

The production of the Worldwide Tax Guide is a huge team effort and the result of the work of tax experts within PKF member firms across the globe, who provide the information on their respective country’s taxes, which is at the heart of this publication.

For a copy of the Worldwide Tax Guide 2020/21, contact PKF Malta on info@pkfmalta.com, call on 2149 3041 or visit www.pkfmalta.com.

PKF Malta is a member of PKF International, a network of independent firms of accountants and business advisors operating in 150 countries across five regions. In 2019, PKF International celebrated its 50th Anniversary and PKF Malta has been operating in Malta for more than 25 years.