PKF International is celebrating its 50th anniversary and, as part of these celebrations, over 300 members from all over the world, including PKF Malta, recently participated in a global gathering held in the Italian capital city, Rome.

During the event, George Mangion, senior partner of PKF Malta was given the Diamond Award for supporting the PKF International network for the past 25 years, and for the continued promotion of the brand in Malta and abroad. The award was also motivated by PKF Malta’s ability in linking various offices within the brand and penetrating innovative niche markets.

“On behalf of all my colleagues at PKF Malta, I am truly honoured and humbled to have received this prestigious award during our firm’s 50th anniversary celebrations in Rome. PKF Malta has been operating in Malta for over 25 years and we value the excellent collaboration with PKF International and with all our global partners,” said Mangion.

During the Rome event, PKF members had one shared objective: to develop and foster new business opportunities. The firm’s vision is to use these opportunities to act as a springboard to continue being in a position of strength for the next 50 years and beyond.

Mangion said: “This important milestone gives us the chance to reflect on the success of the network over the years, which is entirely down to our people. Our global family is bound together by a shared commitment to quality, integrity and the creation of clarity in a complex regulatory environment.”

PKF International works without borders, aided by frequent global and regional company-wide networking and upskilling conferences. The firm remains committed to providing outstanding client service, with the assistance of its valued colleagues around the globe, helping to make PKF one of the world leaders in global accounting networks.

During the four-day global gathering, delegates had the opportunity to enjoy various aspects of the Italian Capital, as well as visits to the Vatican City, to the Papal Palace and Castel Gandolfo. The event kicked off with an introduction from Sebastian Wohldorf, chairman of PKF International, and James Hickey, CEO. The event featured various networking opportunities and break-out sessions.

The Rome gathering explored the social, political, economic and business trends of the future, as well as delved into the way PKF and its members become market leaders with the right resources and support network to provide innovative services such as AI, powerful analytical tools and blockchain technology.

PKF International operates from over 150 countries and together with 200 member firms in over 400 offices worldwide. It brings together professionals from all over the world.