PKF Malta employees marked Pink October by raising awareness on the risks and prevention of breast cancer in a fun and entertaining way.

Besides having all employees dressed with a touch of pink, information on breast cancer and how to prevent and detect it was shared during an office activity held recently.

In addition, PKF Malta employees enjoyed a specially-made cake which had various fun and catchy messages on breast cancer checks and prevention.

“In an office environment which is prevalently female, we felt the need to do something during the month of October to help raise awareness on breast cancer,” said Collette Mangion, senior business executive at PKF Malta.

Breast cancer is the most common type of cancer in Malta and the estimates are that one in 10 women are expected to suffer from the disease during their lifetime. According to the local Breast Screening Programme within the Primary Heath Care Department, in Malta around 300 women are diagnosed with breast cancer each year.

If breast cancer is detected at an early stage, there is a greater chance of successful treatment or recovery. The aim of breast screening is to find breast cancers early, when they are still too small to see or feel.

For more information, call the Screening Centre on 2122 7470/1 or send an e-mail to breast.screening@gov.mt.