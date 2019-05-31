Officials from PKF Malta participated in PKF’s Asia Pacific Regional Meeting held recently in Hangzhou, China with the theme ‘Collaborate, Share and Grow’.

The ASPAC four-day event was attended by Collette Mangion, senior business executive, and Yolanda Dong, business development executive.

During the event, the PKF Malta officials had the opportunity to network with their ASPAC counterparts and establish new connections for the mutual benefit of the PKF partners.

The ASPAC Regional Meeting kicked off with an introductory speech by Yao Genchun, chief partner of PKF’s largest firm in China, PKF ZXC. The event featured a number of presentations from PKF’s diverse members firms in China, break-out and collaborative sessions, as well as a review of the current and future strategy of PKF in the region.

Ms Mangion said the event provided ample opportunity for people across the region to collaborate, as well as share ideas and best practices.

“As a global organisation, we can leverage such events and continue developing the interconnectivity between the various regions in the world in which PKF operates. The strong connections between Malta and China, and the wider Asia Pacific region, augurs well for continued growth and collaboration,” she said.

PKF Malta is a fast-growing, progressive firm that is a member of PKF International, a network of independent firms of accountant and business advisors with more than 440 offices in over 100 countries.