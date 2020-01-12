PKF Malta has raised over €15,000 in the past two years in aid of ALS Malta Foundation through its annual client reception and art exhibition that takes place during the same event.

This year will be the third edition, and the upcoming event will be yet another opportunity for local and international artists to collaborate with PKF Malta and ALS Malta Foundation with the aim of raising more funds for this NGO.

The goal of the ALS Malta Foundation is to raise awareness and offer support to ALS and MND sufferers in Malta and Gozo. Spearheaded by Bjorn Formosa, it serves as a community to give support and palliative care and help research.

In the past three years, paintings and works of art of various artists were sold during PKF Malta’s art exhibition. The artists included Nick Inguanez, C. S. Lawrence, Brian Grech, Lara Parker, Sandra Ciliberti, Clemens Hasengschwandtner, Torri, Ed Schembri, Christian Formosa, Tijana Raskovic, Mark Mallia, Antoine P. Camilleri and Dag Art.

Formosa, chairman of ALS Malta said: “We have a very important year ahead of us with huge objectives and a great project to deliver.

“We have started with the construction works on the newer and bigger DAR Bjorn, which we are planning to finish by the end of the year. In the meantime we will keep on working tirelessly to raise enough funds to complete the finishes on this new residence.”

George Mangion, senior partner at PKF Malta said: “The art exhibition in aid of ALS Malta has been an annual fixture in our calendar, and the event has grown from strength to strength.

“As we mark PKF International’s 50th anniversary and PKF Malta’s 25th year operating in Malta, we firmly believe that it is our corporate social responsibility to help individuals in need and be active in our community. Likewise, through this effort we are promoting local artists and giving our clients the opportunity to purchase works of art. It is a win-win situation for everybody.”