PKF Malta will be participating in various international events organised by PKF. The first is an International Corporate Finance PKF meeting in September to be held in Rome, Italy.

The event will be a global gathering meeting, during which PKF International will be celebrating its 50th anniversary. The Rome gathering will be exploring the social, political, economic and business trends of the future, as well as delving into the way PKF and its members become market leaders with the right resources and support network to provide relevant service offerings to the market. The event will also feature an interactive LinkedIn workshop.

Another event will be the International PKF Tax & Assurance Meeting in Dubai, UAE which will take place in November. The theme of the meeting is ‘Elevating the client experience’ and will focus on how PKF responds to its clients’ changing expectations, as well as how the firm can use the latest technologies for a smarter working relationship.

In addition, the Dubai meeting will focus on how PKF can provide integrated and innovative solutions to meet its clients’ challenges.

PKF Malta executives will be attending these events to widen their networking opportunities and collaborate with their colleagues in the respective areas.

“We are honoured to be part of a global organisation and be able to work closely with colleagues from all over the world in the various areas we operate in. We look forward to our meetings in Rome and Dubai as we continue to grow our business locally and abroad,” said George Mangion, PKF Malta managing partner.

Recently Collette Mangion, senior business executive, and Yolanda Dong, business development executive at PKF Malta, participated in PKF’s Asia Pacific regional meeting held in Hangzhou, China. PKF Malta is a fast-growing, progressive firm that is a member of PKF International, a network of independent firms of accountant and business advisors with more than 440 offices in over 100 countries.