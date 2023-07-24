The Labour Party has approved three young lawyers as candidates for next year's European Parliament elections.

They are Marie Elise Agius, Daniel Attard and Marija Sara Vella Gafà.

Marie Elise Agius, 36, is based Żejtun and has worked in government and private legal services.

Daniel Attard, 31, previously served as mayor of Mtarfa. He has also served as deputy high commissioner to the UK, including some months as Chargé d’Affaires.

Marija Sara Vella Gafà, 27 is the current mayor of Gudja and has worked as a lawyer for the Lands Authority. She also headed the PL's electoral commission for some time.