The head of the National Book Council on Monday announced plans to publish a book he says will expose “previously untold facts” about government corruption.

In an announcement on social media, Mark Camilleri said he will be publishing a book on Malta's current political and financial crisis in October.

Camilleri said he hopes the information he will expose in his upcoming work will lead to arrests and fresh police investigations.

The outspoken book council chairman is a Labour Party delegate who has become a vocal critic of the Labour government, lashing out at corruption.

Earlier this year, he gave media interviews accusing former prime minister Joseph Muscat of misleading those who had voted Labour and unwittingly facilitated corruption.

In his social media post on Monday, Camilleri said the country’s political and financial scene is in a “downward spiral”.

“While we experience a crisis both in governance and the economy, Labour politicians take comfort in the fact that the Labour Party has a big majority of the electorate and will win the next elections come what may, and nothing else matters,” he wrote.

He added that, as a Labour Party member, he was concerned about the future of the country and the party.

“I feel I need to do my part to help clean this mess,” he wrote.

Last year, Camilleri was asked to resign by Education Minister Justyne Caruana, after he got into a public spat with one of the lawyers representing alleged Daphne Caruana Galizia murder conspirator Yorgen Fenech.

He had stayed on in his position after conceding that the foul language he had used in the post was not appropriate.

In 2019, he had ended up in a heated confrontation with then education minister Evarist Bartolo, accusing the politician of backroom tactics to block the book council’s funding.