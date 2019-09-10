Labour Party delegates are being invited to attend social events organised by the tourism authorities in place of officials, employees have claimed.

“The invitation lists are getting longer and longer with invitees having absolutely nothing to do with tourism,” said one senior employee of the Malta Tourism Authority, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“MTA officials and employees are not being invited and instead their place is taken by Labour delegates.”

Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi has an eye on the Labour leadership, bidding to replace Joseph Muscat if he steps down as promised. The first round of voting is held among party delegates, so their support is crucial to any chances of winning.

MTA employees referred to recent reports that the ministry had dished out dozens of tickets to party officials for the recent Joseph Calleja concert at the Granaries, claiming these came out of the allotment of tickets originally meant for them.

The MTA is known to pay tens of thousands in sponsorship for the concert annually and in return is given tickets for its employees.



“Instead of giving us the opportunity to attend, only a few were drawn among us, with the bulk ending up being given to the minister’s constituents and party delegates,” one frustrated employee said.

Times of Malta is informed that an MTA official told employees that, “due to high demand”, only about 20 tickets were made available to MTA staff. These were drawn by lot among employees, with the majority of staff remaining empty handed.

MTA officials said they were not invited to the rooftop party organised by the same authority.

Instead, they claimed, the party was inundated by PL delegates invited by Dr Mizzi to watch the concert from the vantage point of the Catholic Institute, with flowing wine and canapes.

“When we asked why we had not been invited to a party thrown by our own employer, we were just told it was full up.”

Times of Malta reported that Tourism Ministry officials called PL delegates at home and offered them free tickets to the concert. They were also asked to join the minister for a party afterwards.

If Dr Muscat does step down, Dr Mizzi, who was controversially caught with a secret Panama company three years ago, will probably be in the race to succeed him against his arch-rival deputy prime minister Chris Fearne, Transport Minister Ian Borg and MEP Miriam Dalli.

None of the candidates have made their leadership bid public yet, but the internal jostling for position is in full swing.

Following his failure to win a top EU job, Dr Muscat has given mixed messages on his intentions. On Sunday, he said he would not be leaving "before, during or after" next month's Budget speech.