The Labour Party’s executive approved Monday the process with which a new leader will be elected to replace Joseph Muscat who will be resigning in January.

In a statement, the party said nominations will open on December 9 and close on December 11.

The party’s general conference will be held on January 6 and 7, 2020. If there are more than two candidates in the race, an election will be held on January 7 so that those two with the biggest number of votes go through to the next round.

The congress will be held on January 10, 11 and 12 January, with the election being held on the 11th.

The party’s electoral office will be responsible for the entire process.

Dr Muscat announced on Sunday that he will be making way for a new leader on January 12 and will resign as Prime Minister a few days later.