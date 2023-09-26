The Labour Party will be visiting all 13 electoral districts during its annual general conference which starts on Sunday, party top officials said on Tuesday.

Unveiling the general conference’s theme, Insaħħu Malta Tagħna (Strengthening our Malta), PL president Ramona Attard said the conference will be spread throughout Malta to “listen”.

“Our role is to remain consistently close to the people so that we can come up with new ideas. And this is what we shall be doing in this general conference,” Attard said.

Attard and deputy leader Daniel Micallef were speaking at the party headquarters.

Attard said the party is also responsible for seeing that the government is implementing its manifesto.

“I am satisfied with the rate of implementation,” she said.

The general conference, spread over eight days from October 1, will include discussion around varying themes, including the labour market, education, mental health, and local communities, deputy leader Daniel Micallef said.

“We want to provide a space for our activists to have a central role in our policy making. But we also want to offer a space for society in general,” he said.