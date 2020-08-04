The Labour Party has issued a new call for its LEAD programme, aimed at increasing female participation in politics. The programme is now entering its fourth year.

Prime Minister Robert Abela spoke on the need for a stronger female voice in society and said the Labour Party wanted to remain a catalyst in this.

The PL, he said, led by example and gave women rights in the past. It was the PL which gave women the right to vote, selected the first woman President and the second only a few years ago.

The party now also had a woman as its president and it wanted to continue writing history as it celebrated its 100th anniversary this year.

The programme, he said, ensured that women were given the necessary platform to contribute to politics.

He remarked that participants in the programme included mothers and older women from all walks of life. Many, he said, were encouraged by the several reforms the PL was proposing in favour of equality.

Abela said that, in the near future, the government will be introducing legal and constitutional amendments which will permit additional seats for the sex that would have obtained less than 40% of seats in a general election.

Programme coordinator MEP Miriam Dalli said that LEAD brought everyone together. Many women were realising that the PL was opening its doors to all. It was constantly renewing and reforming itself and LEAD wanted to see women part of the decision making process.

Applications for the programme can be downloaded from lead.org.mt. They are open until September 6.