A prospective PN government would prioritise the health of the nation and make political decisions based on that, rather than pay millions a year for hospitals that do not serve the public, Bernard Grech said on Sunday.

The Opposition leader was responding to questions by One News journalist Colin Deguara during an Independence Day political event at the Floriana granaries.

When pressed to disclose figures behind election promises to buy back Ħondoq ir-Rummien and to fund cancer treatment, Grech said the PN "does not put a price on health".

He added it was impossible yet to speak about the price tag of the land until later down the line, taking a dig at the Labour Party for wasting millions a year on Steward Health Care.

“The labour party knows the price of everything but the value of nothing,” he said.

When asked why he kept on talking about the economy in a negative light when credit rating agencies and the IMF had praised Malta’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, Grech said the nation was €7.4 billion in debt.

He said there was a need to diversify the economy rather than depend heavily on the Individual Investor Programme, and to stem the waste of public funds.

On the subject of a possible rift between him and former PN leader Adrian Delia, Grech insisted there was none and said discussions were under way about which electoral district Delia would be contesting.

“Adrian Delia wished to contest a certain electoral district, but I feel he should contest on another one,” Grech said.

“The most important thing is not what is best for us, but what is best for the party,” he continued.

The Opposition leader also said there was no possibility of a coalition between the PN and ADPD, adding that those who wanted to get behind the party would have to do so under the Nationalist flag.