MEP Alex Agius Saliba has secured the adoption of two European projects that will pave the way to a European directive on the right to disconnect and telework, the PL said on Friday.

"People often underestimate the important political role the EU budget plays in planning or implementing EU initiatives and future policies.

"Next year, I want the EU to dedicate money to some key initiatives for the EU citizens and its workers, such as the Right to disconnect and Telework, as well as to strengthen the role of social partners in mitigating the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 crisis and implementing the youth and child guarantee scheme," Saliba said following a "critical vote" in the Employment Committee of the European Parliament.

The right to disconnect or switch off, as it is sometimes referred to, is a concept that comes from the idea that due to work-related communication being carried out on modern technology, employees feel they are always ‘on call’ and feel pressure to carry out tasks like answering texts, emails or phone calls outside their regular working hours.

In his capacity as the S&D shadow rapporteur for the committee, the PL MEP Agius Saliba had proposed two projects to collect evidence that would bring the union a step closer to a directive on the right to disconnect.

Following the vote, Saliba expressed satisfaction that the majority of political groups supported his proposals.

He added that despite supporting MEP Saliba's report on the right to disconnect, MEP David Casa and the EPP group had a change of heart and voted against the projects.

They also voted against his amendment to provide financing and to straighten the role of social partners in mitigating the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 crisis.