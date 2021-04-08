Labour MPs have demanded an investigation into leaks from the Standards in Public Life Parliamentary Committee.

In a statement on Thursday, Labour lamented that once again a report issued by Standards Commissioner George Hyzler had been leaked.

Reports are only kept under wraps until they are discussed by the committee when the Commissioner has found a breach of ethics.

The statement by Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and government whip Glenn Bedingfield was referring to a Newsbook article published on Thursday morning, which stated that a report by the Standards Commissioner found minister Carmelo Abela in breach of ethical standards by using public funds to pay for newspaper adverts promoting himself.

Zammit Lewis and Bedingfield demanded an investigation into the leak by Speaker Anglu Farrugia.

An investigation into the adverts was triggered following a complaint by Repubblika last October, who flagged the full page advert by prominently featuring a picture of Abela.

The Labour MPs noted that journalists have every right to seek information, and it is those who leaked the report who are in the wrong.