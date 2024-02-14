Two MPs from opposing political parties are co-hosting a television programme on social justice.

Katya De Giovanni from the Labour Party and Ivan Bartolo, a Nationalist MP, premiered a new programme, "F'Ġieħ il-Ġustizzja Soċjali", on Tuesday.

"Both me and Ivan are on parliament's Social Affairs Committee, and we work very well together," De Giovanni said.

The PL MP said Bartolo invited her to join the programme after the PN MP was offered a spot on Xejk TV.

"Me and Ivan aren't leaving our parties or anything like that, but on issues like children's well-being, access to medicine, and helping the vulnerable, we can work together," she said.

The Xejk TV programme is at 8.30 pm on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays until the end of the current television season.

Local council candidates from both parties will also be regular features on the show.

Viewers can phone in to contribute to the programme's discussion, and special guests will also be invited to the show.

De Giovanni's hairdresser, who cares for someone with a mental condition, will be among the show's guests.

"He washes this person's clothes and ensures he takes his medication".

"This person is always at the shop speaking with customers and making coffees," De Giovanni said.

“This is social justice in practice,” she said.

In the first programme, De Giovanni spoke about the pain she went through after having a miscarriage and having to be in the same rooms as expectant mothers.

Bartolo spoke about the need to change to an opt-out system in organ donation to address a shortage of organs.