Labour Party president Daniel Micallef will be contesting the post of deputy leader for party affairs, he announced on Friday.



Micallef has been widely touted as a favourite for the post, which sitting MPs have been precluded from contesting following a change in the party’s statute.



In a video posted to his Facebook page, Micallef said that he would be submitting his nomination “with humility, determination and love for the party I grew up and worked in”.

The video post was titled "Together".

Micallef has worked his way up the Labour Party’s ranks, having served in local committees before leading the party’s youth wing Forum Żagħżagħ Laburisti and then being named party president in 2013.



The post of deputy leader for party affairs was vacated by Chris Cardona, who was forced out by party leader and prime minister Robert Abela last month.

Abela has said that the party will elect a new deputy leader to replace Cardona later in July.