The Labour Party has published Chris Cardona's brief letter of resignation from his role as Labour Party deputy leader.

Chris Cardona resigned on June 17, one day following Prime Minister Robert Abela's announcement that he had asked the former minister to step aside.

The typed letter was published on Monday on instructions of the party's administrative committee.

Only the day - 17 - is handwritten, unlike the rest of the letter.

Cardona had been under pressure to resign after he was named in court in connection with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

He has denied all involvement in the October 2017 killing during an extensive interview with Times of Malta earlier this month.

The process to elect a new deputy leader has already started, with an extraordinary general meeting to be held in the second week of July.

Sitting MPs could be banned from the race, with party insiders saying Abela is considering changing the election rules.

