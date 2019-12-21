Labour MPs have put the country on hold while they fix their own party, Adrian Delia said on Saturday.

Speaking on Net FM, the PN leader said that contrary to Labour MPs, the Opposition and the President had done all they could according to the Constitution.

He noted that the Constitution gave the President the power to act and appoint or remove the Prime Minister in certain circumstances, however, he needed the support of the House.

But PL MPs chose not to use the power that they had, and instead focused on strengthening their party, putting the country on hold to fix the damage and cracks in their party.

The complicity in criminality was unprecedented and the Prime Minister had to leave, he reiterated, adding that everyone except for the Labour parliamentary group was saying that Joseph Muscat’s immediate resignation would be to the benefit of the country.

Dr Delia said that Keith Schembri was not only being investigated as a person, but his function as head of staff of the office of the prime minister was also under scrutiny.

“He was acting under the capacity of Chief of Staff and not under his capacity as an ordinary citizen. The highest official at the Office of the Prime Minister is being investigated not just for corruption or disruption of truth but the assassination of a journalist. I don’t think things can get any worse.”

Despite all of this, there still had been no reaction from the government and the damage that Malta’s image was sustaining was getting worse by the hour.

Dr Muscat was using two weights and two measures: when a minister’s driver had shot a gun, the minister had been asked to resign.

He is prioritising himself and the criminals he protects, Dr Delia said, adding that leadership hopefuls Chris Fearne and Robert Abela were condoning the outgoing prime minister’s behaviour.

Egrant report

Dr Delia reiterated that Dr Muscat and practically his whole government had been aware of the contents of the Egrant report for 18 months.

“They were aware of the criminality web and that Mr Schembri was involved, and instead of exposing all of this, they hid it. That is a crime in itself.

“The government knew of corruption and criminality and hid it with the participation of the AG.”

The Opposition leader said that if people were hoping for a new spring with the election of a new prime minister, they were in for some delusion.

“The government is committing irreparable damage and will continue doing so. They are dragging us through all of this in what they have called the best of times.”

All the government institutions had collapsed, and people will be suffering the consequences, with the most vulnerable being the worst off, despite the PL being a socialist government, according to the PN leader.

Change is not enough

“Change is not enough – we need to start rebuilding from scratch, go lower than the foundations,” he said.

This radical reform could not be implemented by the PN on its own but needed the contribution of Maltese people with good will, he said.