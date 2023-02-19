Robert Abela on Sunday assured those disillusioned by politicians that they will not be called cowards, saying the PL also valued the opinion of those who levelled criticism at Labour.

He was referring to the PN's general council a weekend ago during which party leader Bernard Grech sad the Nationalist Party still looks down on people and it must change that attitude if it wants to move forward and become an alternative government.

The prime minister was addressing party supporters at Vittoriosa, where he also marked a year since the launch of the PL's manifesto that eventually saw Labour win the 2022 general elections.

Abela said the government wanted to remain grounded and close to the people, understanding current realities and people's expectations.

"Those who, up to some time ago, used to form part of the Opposition or did not believe in the government and are now approaching us as they believe they can contribute to the country, will not be called opportunists.

"We need to keep our doors open for all, as this country does not afford to lose anyone's talent. We will knock on their doors to understand why they are taking a step back and encourage them to contribute to this country. Whoever can contribute to the governing of this country should come forward.

"And we won't call those who criticise us - even strongly - armchair critics. We value their opinion, even if we don’t agree with them. After all, this government has never deemed itself perfect."

Abela admitted there have been instances where the party could have "worked differently", and in instances where the government stuck to its decisions, it would explain its position.

'We promise we will give you more and more'

Earlier, Abela listed a series of promises the party had made ahead of the general election and which it has implemented since, including increased children's allowances and pensions.

He also referred to the government's scheme, launched last week, that would allow anyone who bought their first property within the past year to apply for a €1,000 annual cash grant for the next 10 years.

As of Monday, Fall first-time buyers who bought a property from January 1 2022, and obtained a loan for the purchase, can apply to receive €1,000 every year for 10 years.

Abela on Sunday said this measure was added to existing measures that continue to support first-time buyers.

Quantifying the measures, he said a couple who bought a €300,000 property in an urban conservation area could save a total of €38,000 (€13,000 in stamp duty, €15,000 UCA grant and €10,000 first-time buyers scheme).

Additionally, if they decided to restore the place, they could receive up to a total of €54,000 in VAT reimbursements, he said.

"Apart from what we have given you this past year, we promise we will give you more and more," he told supporters, noting that the positive economic impact of the measures implemented over the past year, will be the foundation for future initiatives.