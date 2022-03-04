The electoral proposal of a €700 million investment in green spaces announc­ed by Prime Minister Robert Abela confirms the Labour Party’s vision to deliver a healthier environment for one and all to enjoy. The plan is ambitious, the investment is unprecedented and the political will is strong.

Indeed, ‘unprecedented’ is one of the foundations of Abela’s leadership. Since January 2020, a government led by Abela handled the extraordinary challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, implemented numerous reforms to strengthen democracy and the institutions that deliver it, established the lowest unemployment rate ever and, now, a re-elected Labour government will invest the substantial sum of €700 million to enhance urban greening in urban environments.

Having lived in Gżira for most of my life, I am all too aware of the concern of residents of my locality and the surrounding areas such as Msida, Sliema, St Julian’s and San Ġwann regarding the development and urban­i­sation of our environment.

On the one hand, we are close to the sea and it is part of our culture, yet, on the other hand, residents have been referring to the lack of green spaces closer to home. Throughout my various conversations with citizens of all ages, especially youths, this has been a recurrent topic of discussion.

The government has listened, the feedback has been taken on board, and now is the time to deliver a brighter and greener future. The COVID-19 pandemic was the foremost priority in the past two years, as the government worked hard to support Maltese families and businesses, maintain a stable economy and ensure no one was left behind.

Now, the government’s priority is to continue implementing further measures to improve the quality of life of the residents of Malta and Gozo, and deliver a brighter and greener future. Labour’s green strategy will translate into the urban greening of our towns and villages, in a bid to bring green spaces such as parks and gardens closer to home.

Every member of society bene­fits from this: the elderly who wish to meet their friends in a safe environment within walking distance from their resi­dence, youths who wish to engage in leisurely or social activities after a day of lectures or work and families who want their children to breathe cleaner air without having to take the car out and drive in traffic.

Looking at the proposal for San Ġwann, a locality that has seen an increase in the number of residents, cars and traffic in recent years, Labour’s proposal will see Karin Grech Garden extended further and including the area opposite the church. This will give the residents of San Ġwann a new space for recreational activity at the very heart of the locality.

A Labour government wants to give open spaces back to the people for them to enjoy - Rebecca Buttigieg

The projects in Floriana, Birkirkara, Ħamrun, Victoria, Mqabba, Cospicua, Vittoriosa, Wied iż-Żurrieq and Birżebbuġa will bolster the urban environment of these localities and their surroundings to the ultimate benefit of the people.

And this is just the beginning of the government’s vision for a healthier environment and a greener future. We are looking at more pedestrian zones in towns and villages, a network of green spaces across Malta and Gozo and the shift to move car parks underground.

Moreover, the concept of urban green reclamation will explore how private properties can be converted to green open spaces to be enjoyed by one and all, over and above the projects already being proposed.

A Labour government wants to give open spaces back to the people for them to enjoy, while safeguarding the environment and reducing pollution.

As a result, we will have improved air quality and Malta’s decarbonisation efforts will be bolstered further.

This is indeed an ambitious plan but it can be delivered effectively by a Labour government led by Abela.

The prime minister’s decision to amend the original plans for the American University of Malta campus and dormitory and drop plans for a marina in Marsascala demonstrates that he is adamant on prioritising the environment.

It is, after all, the Labour government’s ambition to improve and enhance the quality of life for everyone by delivering a healthier, greener and less polluted urban environment.

The Labour Party is presenting a solid programme of electoral proposals ahead of the forthcoming general election. If re-elected, Labour will deliver Malta to a bright future that we all deserve.

Your choice on March 26 is to decide whether to move your country forward or risk putting all the past achievements and future aspirations at risk.

The future is bright, green and healthy. And we can deliver it together.

Rebecca Buttigieg, Labour candidate