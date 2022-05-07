Places: Design & Living is out again with The Sunday Times of Malta tomorrow, shedding light on the stories that old buildings and salvaged vintage objects tell, on the creativity of artisans making traditional crafts contemporary and on new product lines born from raw materials.

The May issue brings out the art of turning trash into treasures and the beauty of imperfection as seen in the concept of wabi-sabi.

Projects featured include the interiors renovation of a Valletta house that insists on not erasing its soul and source of inspiration and a Żebbiegħ penthouse designed around the idea of creating an interface between the inside and the outdoors.

In its focus on the people behind projects, Places meets with a lawyer-turned-interior decorator and offers a sneak peek into the refurbishment project of Valletta’s iconic members-only Casino Maltese that he has been entrusted with.

The magazine also shines a spotlight on the launch, by a trio of up-and-coming architects, of a series of sculptural lighting objects, derived from natural stone offcuts and waste material.

Another collection that Places showcases this month is a foundry’s series of bronze-cast doorknobs and knockers that have taken the traditional accessories to functional and fine-art sculpture status for the future.

